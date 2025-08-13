SEBI's new IPO rules are a game-changer for startup founders

Startups can now count shares from fully paid CCPS toward the required 20% promoter contribution, opening the door for more institutional and non-promoter investors. This should help boost India's already busy IPO scene—over 90 filings in early 2025 alone.

Areas still needing a bit of polish

Despite these updates, founders who together own over 10% are still tagged as "promoters," which limits new ESOP grants and complicates lock-in rules.

Plus, there's still some confusion around how these changes apply to reverse-flip cases.

More tweaks could make things even smoother for future startup listings.