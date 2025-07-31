SEBI's new SIF rule: What happens if your investment dips

Key points to note

If your SIF investment dips under ₹10 lakh (maybe because you sold or redeemed some units), your account gets frozen right away.

You'll have 30 days to top it back up, but if you don't, your remaining units will be sold off at the next day's value.

To keep things smooth, SEBI's also told fund managers and exchanges to monitor everyone's balances daily—so there aren't any surprises.

This rule is already live.