SEBI's new SIF rule: What happens if your investment dips
SEBI just rolled out a new rule: if you want to invest in Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs)—the kind mutual funds use for more advanced strategies—you'll now need to keep at least ₹10 lakh invested at all times.
The move is meant to make sure only serious investors are in the game and to keep the mutual fund space solid.
Key points to note
If your SIF investment dips under ₹10 lakh (maybe because you sold or redeemed some units), your account gets frozen right away.
You'll have 30 days to top it back up, but if you don't, your remaining units will be sold off at the next day's value.
To keep things smooth, SEBI's also told fund managers and exchanges to monitor everyone's balances daily—so there aren't any surprises.
This rule is already live.