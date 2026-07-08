SEBI's Rajesh Dangeti warns AI cannot automate accountability in finance
Business
SEBI's Rajesh Dangeti just reminded everyone that while AI and tech can make decisions, they can't actually take responsibility for them.
Speaking at a recent conference, he put it simply: "Technology may automate decisions but it cannot automate accountability."
As finance gets more high-tech, Dangeti stressed that real people are still on the hook for what goes wrong.
SEBI seeks stronger AI governance
With AI taking a bigger role in finance and trading, SEBI wants stronger governance to protect investors and keep markets trustworthy.
Dangeti urged company boards to focus on integrity and transparency, not just ticking regulatory boxes.
SEBI is also updating its rules to make sure accountability keeps up with fast-changing technology.