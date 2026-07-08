SEBI's Rajesh Dangeti warns AI cannot automate accountability in finance Business Jul 08, 2026

SEBI's Rajesh Dangeti just reminded everyone that while AI and tech can make decisions, they can't actually take responsibility for them.

Speaking at a recent conference, he put it simply: "Technology may automate decisions but it cannot automate accountability."

As finance gets more high-tech, Dangeti stressed that real people are still on the hook for what goes wrong.