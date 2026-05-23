SEC delays plan for crypto versions of US stocks

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its plan to allow cryptocurrency firms to trade tokenized assets linked to stocks, according to Bloomberg. The delay comes as the SEC considers feedback from stock-exchange officials and other market participants. One contentious aspect of the proposal is a provision allowing trading of "third-party tokens," which would be issued without backing or consent from public companies.

Market apprehensions Concerns over technicalities in blockchain networks The SEC's proposal mandates platforms offering tokens to ensure investors get the same rights as regular shareholders, including dividends and voting rights. However, former regulators have raised concerns about how companies would technically meet these obligations on pseudonymous blockchain networks. Not all SEC officials are in favor of allowing trading of third-party tokens, people familiar with the matter said.

Regulatory outlook Innovation exemption may be 'limited in scope' SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has hinted that the innovation exemption could be "limited in scope" and would only facilitate trading of digital representations of the same underlying equity security that an investor could purchase in today's secondary market. This statement further emphasizes the cautious approach taken by some SEC officials toward this proposed plan.

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Corporate apprehensions Uncertainty for public companies over normal practices Several former regulators and market experts have raised concerns about public companies facing uncertainty over normal practices like issuing dividends and counting shareholder votes as tokens with those rights proliferate on the blockchain. Amanda Fischer, policy director at Better Markets and a former senior SEC official during former President Joe Biden's administration, said corporate executives should be worried about these implications.

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