SEC delays launch of leveraged ETFs tied to SpaceX IPO

Asset managers recalibrate after ETF delay

This delay has asset managers recalibrating, since many were eyeing major inflows from day one.

Tradr ETFs says its 2x long and short funds will now drop Monday on Cboe Global Markets.

There's serious global hype too: Leverage Shares launched a 3x leveraged long product tied to SpaceX for listing on the London Stock Exchange.

As Todd Sohn, an ETF analyst at Strategas, put it, "There are billions at stake in the first few weeks alone," with investors everywhere wanting a piece of the SpaceX action.