SECU challenges Samsung pay deal favoring AI chip workers
Business
Samsung Electronics's minority labour union (SECU) is taking legal action against a new pay deal, saying it unfairly benefits chip workers riding the AI boom while leaving smartphone, TV, and appliance staff with less.
The deal was approved by two other unions, including the largest at Samsung, but SECU feels its members got sidelined.
SEC asks court to pause deal
SECU will ask the court to pause the pay deal while it challenges it and plans to submit more documents soon.
A decision could come within a month.
This all follows a tense vote that barely avoided an 18-day strike.
So far, Samsung and the other major union have not commented on the standoff.