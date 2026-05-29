SECU challenges Samsung semiconductor bonuses for 78,000 workers 3.25cr each

SECU to file challenge next week

SECU, which speaks for workers in smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, argues the bonus highlights disparity across teams.

They had already tried blocking it in court and now plan to file new legal documents next week.

The bonus itself comes after threats of an 18-day strike that could have hit global chip supplies, and follows a huge profit jump thanks to AI-fueled demand for memory chips.

A court decision is expected in about a month.