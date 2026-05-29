SECU challenges Samsung semiconductor bonuses for 78,000 workers 3.25cr each
Samsung's employee union (SECU) is taking a stand against an average of 513 million won per chip division employee, roughly ₹3.25 crore each bonus for the company's semiconductor division.
While about 78,000 chip workers are set to get a big payout, averaging 513 million won each, the union says this move benefits chip workers while employees in other divisions are expected to get smaller bonuses.
SECU to file challenge next week
SECU, which speaks for workers in smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, argues the bonus highlights disparity across teams.
They had already tried blocking it in court and now plan to file new legal documents next week.
The bonus itself comes after threats of an 18-day strike that could have hit global chip supplies, and follows a huge profit jump thanks to AI-fueled demand for memory chips.
A court decision is expected in about a month.