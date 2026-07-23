Securities and Exchange Board of India unveils MF-PMS for HNIs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is shaking up its portfolio management rules with a new mutual fund-only service (MF-PMS) aimed at high-net-worth folks.
The idea is to give them more ways to invest and make the whole process less of a headache.
MF-PMS 25L minimum, 2.5% cap
The minimum investment drops from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh, and fixed management fees are capped at 2.5% of your assets.
Portfolio managers can now put money only in direct mutual funds, ETFs, and specialized investment funds; no complicated stuff.
SEBI also wants to allow investments in unlisted securities and foreign markets (within limits), relax some rules for smaller firms, and move disclosures online.
SEBI seeks feedback until August 13
If you have opinions about these changes, SEBI is all ears until August 13.
The goal: more flexibility for investors and less red tape for everyone involved.