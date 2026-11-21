Securities and Exchange Commission probe into NVIDIA triggers tech selloff
Friday was rough for tech stocks. NVIDIA's shares sank nearly 10% after word got out that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its accounting.
That's NVIDIA's biggest drop since early 2025, and it pulled other AI-focused companies down too, like Anthropic, which slid 14%.
UnitedHealth climbs, consumer brands gain
While tech took a hit, UnitedHealth actually climbed 4% thanks to an analyst upgrade tied to Medicare Advantage growth.
Meanwhile, classic consumer brands like General Mills and McCormick & Co. saw their shares rise by 5% and 4%.
Looks like investors are playing it safe and moving money into steadier sectors while tech weathers some uncertainty.