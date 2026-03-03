Sedemac Mechatronics IPO opens tomorrow: Key details
Sedemac Mechatronics, a Pune-based tech company known for its electronic control units (ECUs), is opening its IPO from March 4-6, 2026.
The offer includes over 80 lakh shares being sold by the founders and early investors.
GMP and valuation
The share price is set between ₹1,287 and ₹1,352. At the top end, Sedemac could be valued at around ₹6,000 crore.
If you want in, the minimum investment is 11 shares—about ₹14,872.
Who are Sedemac Mechatronics?
Founded in 2007 — verify with company filings — Sedemac builds smart ECUs for vehicles and industrial machines used by big names like TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto.
Their products help power two- and three-wheelers as well as engines across India, the US, and Europe.
Issue details
The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), and Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds; after deducting offer-related expenses and taxes, all proceeds will accrue to the selling shareholders (promoters and existing investors).
Share allotment is expected on March 9, 2026, with listing set for March 11, 2026, on both BSE and NSE.
The gray market premium is currently a modest ₹11 above the highest issue price.