Sedemac Mechatronics IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

Sedemac Mechatronics, a Pune-based tech company known for its electronic control units (ECUs), is opening its IPO from March 4-6, 2026. The offer includes over 80 lakh shares being sold by the founders and early investors.

GMP and valuation The share price is set between ₹1,287 and ₹1,352. At the top end, Sedemac could be valued at around ₹6,000 crore.

If you want in, the minimum investment is 11 shares—about ₹14,872.

Who are Sedemac Mechatronics? Founded in 2007 — verify with company filings — Sedemac builds smart ECUs for vehicles and industrial machines used by big names like TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto.

Their products help power two- and three-wheelers as well as engines across India, the US, and Europe.