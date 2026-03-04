Sedemac Mechatronics IPO opens: What you should know

Sedemac builds smart electronic control units (ECUs) for vehicles and industrial machines in India, the US, and Europe. According to reported figures, their revenue grew from ₹530.6 crore in FY24 to ₹658.4 crore in FY25. Profits rose from ₹5.8 crore in FY24 to ₹47 crore in FY25.

IPO details, analyst opinions

The IPO closes March 6; allotment happens March 9; listing is set for March 11 on NSE/BSE.

Minimum retail bid is ₹14,872 (11 shares).

Shares are split between Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (50%), retail investors (35%), and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) (15%).

Analyst opinions are mixed: SBI Securities says 'Subscribe' if you're thinking long-term; Arihant Capital calls it 'Neutral' due to some risks; Swastika Investmart suggests 'Avoid' because valuations seem high right now.