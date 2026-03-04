Sedemac Mechatronics IPO opens: What you should know
Sedemac Mechatronics, an IIT Bombay-born tech startup, just opened its IPO—offering 80.43 lakh shares for a total of ₹1,087 crore at ₹1,287-₹1,352 per share.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority already invested ₹326 crore as anchors on March 2.
Sedemac's revenue and profit growth
Sedemac builds smart electronic control units (ECUs) for vehicles and industrial machines in India, the US, and Europe.
According to reported figures, their revenue grew from ₹530.6 crore in FY24 to ₹658.4 crore in FY25.
Profits rose from ₹5.8 crore in FY24 to ₹47 crore in FY25.
IPO details, analyst opinions
The IPO closes March 6; allotment happens March 9; listing is set for March 11 on NSE/BSE.
Minimum retail bid is ₹14,872 (11 shares).
Shares are split between Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (50%), retail investors (35%), and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) (15%).
Analyst opinions are mixed: SBI Securities says 'Subscribe' if you're thinking long-term; Arihant Capital calls it 'Neutral' due to some risks; Swastika Investmart suggests 'Avoid' because valuations seem high right now.