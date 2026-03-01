Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Price band set at ₹1,287-₹1,352 per share
Sedemac Mechatronics, known for making genset controllers and ECUs, is opening its IPO on March 4.
The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 80.43 lakh equity shares, priced between ₹1,287 and ₹1,352 each; the proceeds of up to ₹1,087.45 crore will go to the selling shareholders (promoters and investor sellers), and Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds.
To invest, you'll need at least ₹14,872 for a lot of 11 shares.
Sedemac's revenue and profit growth
Sedemac builds tech that powers generators and engines—think smart controllers that help machines run better.
The company's revenue jumped 24% to ₹658.4 crore, up from ₹530.6 crore in the prior period, and profits rose from ₹5.8 crore to ₹47 crore.
IPO details
The IPO opens for anchor investors on March 2 and closes for everyone on March 6; allotment is expected by March 9 with listing set for March 11 on BSE/NSE.
Half the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, while retail folks get access to 35%.
Sedemac is backed by A91 Partners, Catamaran Ventures, and Xponentia Capital—with ICICI Securities and others managing the process.