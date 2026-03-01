Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Price band set at ₹1,287-₹1,352 per share Business Mar 01, 2026

Sedemac Mechatronics, known for making genset controllers and ECUs, is opening its IPO on March 4.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 80.43 lakh equity shares, priced between ₹1,287 and ₹1,352 each; the proceeds of up to ₹1,087.45 crore will go to the selling shareholders (promoters and investor sellers), and Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds.

To invest, you'll need at least ₹14,872 for a lot of 11 shares.