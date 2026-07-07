Seemax Resources debuts with shares opening 20% below IPO

QIBs oversubscribed 17x, ₹19.74cr raised

Most of the action came from big institutional investors (QIBs), who subscribed over 17 times their share. Non-institutional and retail investors also joined in, though with lower numbers.

The company raised about ₹19.74 crore through this IPO to buy new equipment, pay off loans, and cover business expenses.

Seemax Resources has been around since 2015 and mainly provides material handling solutions for industries like logistics and automotive.