Select Apollo Hospitals start Sunday care 'Always Open. Always Here.'

The goal is to cut down on delays and make it easier for everyone, especially working professionals, caregivers, and families balancing multiple responsibilities, to get care without weekday stress.

As Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, put it, "Always Open. Always Here" gives patients one more day to act on their health before delay becomes risk.

The move leans on Apollo's existing staff and facilities to keep things running smoothly every day of the week.