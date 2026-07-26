Self described founding engineer says startup owes ₹90,000 salary
Business
A self-described founding engineer at a startup took to Reddit, sharing that he built the company's main product, including a telephony AI agent that brought in over 20 clients, but is still owed ₹90,000 in salary.
Even though the startup is making money, he says multiple requests for payment were met with excuses or vague promises.
Engineer details pay timeline and reactions
He broke down his journey: one month as an intern at ₹10,000, three months working unpaid, then full-time at ₹35,000 per month. Four months of pay are still missing.
Social media had mixed reactions: some encouraged him to start his own thing and reach out to clients directly; others warned about NDAs.