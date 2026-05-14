Semaglutide monthly cost could fall to ₹500 in 6-8 months

Semaglutide ingredient price drops to $125/g

The main ingredient used to make semaglutide has gotten a lot cheaper lately, down from $1,000 per gram in 2024 to only $125 per gram now.

Saurabh Agarwal from HAB Pharma says this will help make the drug accessible for people with tighter budgets.

Plus, more companies (including some from China) are entering the development pipeline and progressing through the DCGI registration process, which should mean even lower prices and wider access soon.