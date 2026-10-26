This green energy firm is planning $394M IPO in India
What's the story
Sembcorp Industries Ltd, a Singapore-based firm backed by Temasek Holdings, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd. The move could raise as much as $394 million. The company is meeting with investors to discuss the potential IPO launch as early as December this year.
IPO details
Draft papers filed in August
Sembcorp Green Infra had filed draft papers for its IPO in August.
The proposed offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹3,750 crore ($394 million).
The company is now awaiting regulatory approval for the same. It is important to note that the details of this offering, including its timing and size, are still subject to change.
Market position
One of top 10 renewable independent power producers in India
Sembcorp Green Infra is one of the top 10 renewable independent power producers in India by operational capacity, as of March 31, 2026.
The company's IPO prospectus highlights its ownership of over 75 renewable energy assets across 18 states.
It has a gross renewable energy capacity of 7.6 gigawatts that is either operational or under development in India.