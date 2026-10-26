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Home / News / Business News / This green energy firm is planning $394M IPO in India
This green energy firm is planning $394M IPO in India
The IPO could happen in December

This green energy firm is planning $394M IPO in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 26, 2026
06:05 pm
What's the story

Sembcorp Industries Ltd, a Singapore-based firm backed by Temasek Holdings, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd. The move could raise as much as $394 million. The company is meeting with investors to discuss the potential IPO launch as early as December this year.

IPO details

Draft papers filed in August

Sembcorp Green Infra had filed draft papers for its IPO in August.

The proposed offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹3,750 crore ($394 million).

The company is now awaiting regulatory approval for the same. It is important to note that the details of this offering, including its timing and size, are still subject to change.

Market position

One of top 10 renewable independent power producers in India

Sembcorp Green Infra is one of the top 10 renewable independent power producers in India by operational capacity, as of March 31, 2026.

The company's IPO prospectus highlights its ownership of over 75 renewable energy assets across 18 states.

It has a gross renewable energy capacity of 7.6 gigawatts that is either operational or under development in India.

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