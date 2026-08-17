Sembcorp Industries to file $500 million IPO for India arm
Singapore's Sembcorp Industries, backed by Temasek, is gearing up to raise $500 million by taking its Indian arm, Sembcorp Green Infra, public.
After pulling back from an IPO in 2018, they're ready for round two and plan to file the paperwork by as early as this month.
The move comes as India's renewable sector is buzzing with fresh IPOs and big investor interest.
Sembcorp Green Infra 7.6GW renewable capacity
Sembcorp Green Infra isn't just another name: it's one of India's top 10 renewable energy producers, managing more than 75 renewable energy assets across 18 states and boasting a hefty 7.6 gigawatts in capacity (installed or on the way).
They've teamed up with major financial players like Axis Capital and HSBC for this IPO.
With other green energy companies also going public and recent listings performing well, it looks like clean power is having a real moment in India right now.