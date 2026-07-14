Semiconductor equipment market projected at $165.9B by 2026 amid AI
The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is on track to reach $165.9 billion by 2026, up 23.2% from last year, thanks to heavy investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced memory tech.
SEMI predicts sales could climb even higher, hitting $229.5 billion by 2028 as companies keep pouring money into smarter, faster chip-making gear.
India Semiconductor Mission approves 12 projects
India is stepping up with the India Semiconductor Mission, approving 12 projects worth ₹1.64 lakh crore across six states, including Tata's massive fabrication unit and three OSAT facilities now making chips across 10-28 nm nodes.
IESA president Ashok Chandak says India's focus on specialty chips gives it a real edge, and this momentum could draw more global investors looking for reliable supply and innovation.