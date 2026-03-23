Semiconductor Mission 2.0: What it means for India's tech industry

Chips to drive India's tech growth

Chips power everything from your phone to electric cars, and India's demand for chips is rising.

With fresh investments, like ₹8,000 crore for manufacturing (creating about 1,500 jobs) and noted R&D activity at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, including reported tape-outs and fabrications,

Semiconductor Mission 2.0 aims to reduce import dependence and position India among the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers; the source does not specify a government target year.

This could mean more tech jobs and innovation right here at home.