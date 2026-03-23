Semiconductor Mission 2.0: What it means for India's tech industry
India just announced the Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in this year's Union Budget, setting aside ₹1,000 crore to take chip-making to the next level.
The focus is shifting from earlier projects to building equipment, designing homegrown tech, and strengthening supply chains through industry-led research.
Chips to drive India's tech growth
Chips power everything from your phone to electric cars, and India's demand for chips is rising.
With fresh investments, like ₹8,000 crore for manufacturing (creating about 1,500 jobs) and noted R&D activity at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali, including reported tape-outs and fabrications,
Semiconductor Mission 2.0 aims to reduce import dependence and position India among the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers; the source does not specify a government target year.
This could mean more tech jobs and innovation right here at home.