Semiconductor plant coming up in Andhra Pradesh

More tech investments pouring into Andhra Pradesh

This isn't a one-off: Andhra Pradesh is becoming a magnet for major tech investments.

Alongside the new chip plant, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved proposals from Adani Infra (India) Limited for setting up a 1,000 MW AI data center cluster.

A separate $10 billion Google data center project by 2028 is not mentioned in the source and should be verified or removed.

Since July 2024, the state has greenlit over ₹9 lakh crore in projects—meaning more jobs, better infrastructure, and bigger global players landing in town.

If you're into tech or looking for future career spots, Andhra Pradesh is definitely one to watch.