Semiconductor plant coming up in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh just okayed a ₹2,388 crore semiconductor facility for Visakhapatnam—the first in Andhra Pradesh to be cleared under India's Semiconductor Mission.
Set up by Advanced System in Package Technologies, this project is expected to bring 1,000 direct jobs and plenty more indirect opportunities to the state's growing tech scene.
More tech investments pouring into Andhra Pradesh
This isn't a one-off: Andhra Pradesh is becoming a magnet for major tech investments.
Alongside the new chip plant, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved proposals from Adani Infra (India) Limited for setting up a 1,000 MW AI data center cluster.
Since July 2024, the state has greenlit over ₹9 lakh crore in projects—meaning more jobs, better infrastructure, and bigger global players landing in town.
If you're into tech or looking for future career spots, Andhra Pradesh is definitely one to watch.