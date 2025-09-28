Should you buy semiconductor stocks right now? Experts weigh in

The Indian government 's push to develop the semiconductor sector is gaining momentum, with faster approvals and attractive incentives for projects. However, experts warn that the industry is still nascent and requires significant work to achieve end-to-end capabilities. Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, said India is emerging as a possible hub for chip design, assembly, and testing.

Market potential Global semiconductor market approaching trillion-dollar valuation Sachdeva emphasized that while India has a huge opportunity in semiconductors, the journey will be gradual and selective. She also noted that the global semiconductor industry is on track to become a trillion-dollar market. Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, identified MosChip Technologies, Kaynes Technology, and CG Power as potential beneficiaries of this trend.

Stock performance MosChip Technologies shows strong growth potential Srivastava compared the three companies, saying MosChip Technologies has reported stellar growth with Q1 FY26 revenues up 69% YoY and net profit more than doubling. However, she warned that high valuations make the stock vulnerable if earnings fail to scale. On the other hand, Kaynes Technology offers execution stability backed by a strong balance sheet, low leverage, and investments in electronics manufacturing and OSAT facilities.

Investment strategy CG Power investing heavily in OSAT facilities CG Power, via its subsidiary CG Semi, is investing over ₹7,600 crore to set up large OSAT facilities in Gujarat. This could be India's first large-scale semiconductor assembly success. However, Srivastava warned that success will depend on utilization, yields, and timely execution due to the capital-intensive nature of OSAT. Sachdeva said well-chosen shares in this sector could deliver strong returns but only for patient investors who can withstand volatility and execution risk.