Semiconductor startup Vervesemi raises $10 million to accelerate chip production

Founded by Rakesh Malik and Pratap Narayan Singh, Vervesemi builds smart analog and mixed-signal chips using machine learning. Their tech pops up everywhere—from industrial automation and electric vehicles to drones, space missions, and defense gear.

They've recently secured significant order wins and partnerships

Lately, Vervesemi has reported order wins from a leading space organization and offers motor-control chipsets for electric vehicles, drones and industrial automation.

They're teaming up with big names like Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem and UMC to boost their offerings.

Right now, they've got 140+ IP blocks, 25 IC products, 10 patents—and plenty of momentum.