Semiconductor startup Vervesemi raises $10 million to accelerate chip production
Vervesemi Microelectronics, a homegrown semiconductor startup, just raised $10 million in Series A funding led by investor Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures.
With Roots Ventures and others also backing the round, this fresh capital is set to supercharge Vervesemi's growth in the fast-moving chip industry.
Vervesemi is on a mission to revolutionize the semiconductor space
Founded by Rakesh Malik and Pratap Narayan Singh, Vervesemi builds smart analog and mixed-signal chips using machine learning.
Their tech pops up everywhere—from industrial automation and electric vehicles to drones, space missions, and defense gear.
They've recently secured significant order wins and partnerships
Lately, Vervesemi has reported order wins from a leading space organization and offers motor-control chipsets for electric vehicles, drones and industrial automation.
They're teaming up with big names like Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem and UMC to boost their offerings.
Right now, they've got 140+ IP blocks, 25 IC products, 10 patents—and plenty of momentum.