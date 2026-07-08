Semiconductor stocks slide despite Samsung forecasting profit boost from AI

DeepSeek competition adds to selloff worries

The selloff spread across the sector: Marvell Technology fell 4.5%, and South Korea's KOSPI index (which includes big names like SK Hynix) was down nearly 5%.

Trading was so volatile that circuit breakers kicked in.

On top of that, news about new competition from Chinese startup DeepSeek making its own AI chips added to worries that the days of easy gains for chip companies could be coming to an end.