Semiconductor stocks surge as AI optimism lifts Nasdaq 1.3%
Semiconductor stocks made a strong comeback Monday as excitement around AI investments brought fresh energy to the market.
The Nasdaq-100 climbed 1.3%, with Broadcom getting an extra boost after expanding its partnership with Apple.
SK Hynix is also eyeing a US listing, while investors are watching for Samsung and NVIDIA's upcoming results to see where AI chip demand is headed.
Investors demand clearer AI spending
Even though chipmakers have posted solid quarters, worries about competition and too many chips have caused some ups and downs.
Micron's recent outlook left investors wanting more confidence, putting pressure on big tech firms to show clear, consistent spending plans for AI infrastructure.
As UBS's Mark Haefele put it, steady investment strategies are key to keeping investors on board, while HSBC's Max Kettner noted interest in these firms is picking up again after earlier drops.