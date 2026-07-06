Semiconductor stocks surge as AI optimism lifts Nasdaq 1.3%

Investors demand clearer AI spending

Even though chipmakers have posted solid quarters, worries about competition and too many chips have caused some ups and downs.

Micron's recent outlook left investors wanting more confidence, putting pressure on big tech firms to show clear, consistent spending plans for AI infrastructure.

As UBS's Mark Haefele put it, steady investment strategies are key to keeping investors on board, while HSBC's Max Kettner noted interest in these firms is picking up again after earlier drops.