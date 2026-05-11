Senate expected to confirm Kevin Warsh as Fed chair

Democrats question Fed independence, Powell warns

Warsh's recent comments have sparked worries among Democrats about whether he'll keep the Fed independent from political pressure.

In his Senate hearings, he promised to stay independent but avoided questions about Trump and the 2020 election.

Outgoing Chair Jerome Powell used his last press conference as chair to warn about politics interfering with the Fed, saying, "The institution is being battered over these things," and stressing how important it is for economic stability that the central bank stays free from outside influence.