Senate rejects Clarity Act, XRP slides almost 10% to $1.30

XRP slid almost 10% to $1.30 on Wednesday after the US Senate narrowly voted down the Clarity Act, a bill meant to clarify crypto rules. Other coins, like Ether and Solana, also saw drops.

The bill went down on a 49-50 cloture vote, falling short of the 60 senators needed to move legislation to debate, mainly because lawmakers couldn't agree on ethics rules for officials involved with crypto.