Sen. Ron Wyden is pushing to shut down a popular tax trick called GRATs, which lets billionaires pass huge amounts of wealth to their heirs without paying much in taxes.

"What happens with these trusts is ultra-wealthy individuals move a bunch of money around on paper and, poof, the taxes they owe on it disappear," Wyden told the Financial Times.

His proposal would make sure these transfers finally get taxed, aiming for a fairer system.