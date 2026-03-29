Senior developer Dmitrii Kovanikov rejects Composio co founder's Jarvis invitation
Business
A senior developer, Dmitrii Kovanikov, publicly turned down an email invitation from Composio's co-founder because it was written by their artificial intelligence assistant, Jarvis.
Sharing his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, Kovanikov said the automated approach felt too impersonal for a personal request.
Dmitrii Kovanikov prompts mixed online reaction
Kovanikov's response kicked off a lively discussion online.
Some agreed that relying on AI for direct communication feels disconnected and robotic, while others argued that using AI is just part of how things are changing.
The moment highlights how technology is reshaping professional conversations, and not everyone is on board with the new vibe.