Senior Indian IT leaders launch AI startups offering affordable services

Agentic AI enables startups to compete

With agentic AI tech, these new startups can do what used to take much bigger teams, making them serious competitors.

A standout example is Simplify Alpha, started by ex-FirstSource execs like Venkatgiri Vandali, which is tackling gaps in health care solutions.

Their deep industry know-how and connections are drawing in venture capitalists eager for fresh ideas with real-world impact.