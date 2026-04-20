Senior Indian IT leaders launch AI startups offering affordable services
Since last year, more senior Indian IT leaders have been leaving major IT companies to start their own AI-driven startups.
They're using their insider experience and strong client networks to build businesses that solve real market problems, and investors are taking notice.
It's a clear shift: these founders want to deliver smarter, more affordable AI services.
Agentic AI enables startups to compete
With agentic AI tech, these new startups can do what used to take much bigger teams, making them serious competitors.
A standout example is Simplify Alpha, started by ex-FirstSource execs like Venkatgiri Vandali, which is tackling gaps in health care solutions.
Their deep industry know-how and connections are drawing in venture capitalists eager for fresh ideas with real-world impact.