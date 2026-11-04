Sensex 288-point gain lifts Indian markets amid inflows, cheaper oil
Business
Indian stocks kept climbing on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with the Sensex up 288 points at 77,185.35 and Nifty at 23,890.85.
The upbeat mood was thanks to a wave of foreign investment and cheaper global oil prices.
Foreign investors poured ₹6,836.81 cr
Foreign investors poured in ₹6,836.81 crore on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, encouraged by strong company earnings and attractive prices for big-name stocks.
As V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, put it, these factors made India look appealing again.
Plus, lower crude oil prices helped keep things positive for the markets overall.