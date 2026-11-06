Sensex 523.66-Point gain Nifty 101.60-Point rise amid Nasdaq weakness
Business
On Friday, November 6, 2026, Indian stock markets showed some serious strength: Sensex was up 523.66 points at 79,833.67, and Nifty was up 101.60 points at 24,638.20.
This is especially notable since global markets like the Nasdaq have taken a hit lately.
The boost came with the Nifty IT index gaining 1%, as the rally was driven by large-caps, with upside seen in financials, tech, and auto stocks.
India steady analyst cites ₹35,781cr
While other Asian markets are down after the US election results, India's markets are holding steady.
An analyst says recent foreign investments worth ₹35,781 crore and solid growth in big companies are keeping things upbeat here.
All this highlights why investors see India as a stable bet when things get shaky elsewhere.