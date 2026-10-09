Sensex 72,447.61 up 854, Nifty 22,515.95 up 284, over ₹3L/cr
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex jumped 854 points to 72,447.61 as an intraday high, and Nifty climbed 284 points to 22,515.95.
This rally added over ₹3 lakh crore in value and helped recover some of yesterday's losses.
TCS 15% profit lifts IT stocks
The boost came mostly from IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) posted a solid profit jump of 15% year-on-year. Other tech giants like Infosys and HCL Technologies rode the wave too.
Falling oil prices and easing tensions between the US and Iran also calmed investors' nerves, helping markets stay upbeat.