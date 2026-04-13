Sensex and Nifty claw back some losses by mid-morning trade
Business
After a rough start on Monday with both the Sensex and the Nifty dropping over 1%, the Indian stock market managed to claw back some losses by mid-morning.
While most stocks were still in the red, there was a noticeable uptick in buying as investors looked for deals after the dip.
Nifty holds above 23,500-point support level
The partial recovery came thanks to value hunters jumping in at lower prices, plus steady support from both foreign and domestic institutional investors, who pumped in hundreds of crores on April 10.
Strong flows into mutual funds and SIPs also helped keep things afloat.
Analysts say the Nifty holding above its 23,500-point support level was key to stopping further falls,