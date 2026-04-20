Sensex and Nifty climb as investors eye U.S.-Iran ceasefire deadline

FIIs bought ₹683Cr

Despite worries over Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing global tensions, foreign investors still showed confidence: FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹683 crore on April 17.

On the technical side, Nifty holding above its support level hints that this upward trend could stick around for now.

But everyone's keeping an eye on oil prices and that looming ceasefire deadline before making any big moves.