Sensex and Nifty climb as investors eye U.S.-Iran ceasefire deadline
Business
Indian stock markets made a comeback on Monday, April 20, 2026, with Sensex and Nifty both climbing after a shaky start.
The big reason? Investors are closely watching the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deadline on April 22, hoping for some calm.
By mid-morning, Sensex was up 361 points at 78,854, and Nifty rose 93 points to 24,446.
FIIs bought ₹683Cr
Despite worries over Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing global tensions, foreign investors still showed confidence: FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹683 crore on April 17.
On the technical side, Nifty holding above its support level hints that this upward trend could stick around for now.
But everyone's keeping an eye on oil prices and that looming ceasefire deadline before making any big moves.