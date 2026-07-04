Sensex and Nifty close higher for 4th straight week
Business
Indian stock markets stayed on their winning streak for the fourth straight week, thanks to cheaper oil and less global tension.
For the week, the Sensex closed up 663.44 points at 77,763.91 and the Nifty added 214.85 points to finish at 24,270.85.
Domestic investors step in with ₹12,633.54cr
A better monsoon and hopes for an India-US trade deal kept spirits high. Real estate stocks jumped nearly 8%, with pharma and healthcare up around 3%.
Midcap and smallcap shares also gained, even as foreign investors pulled out around ₹4,000 crore; domestic investors stepped in with ₹12,633.54 crore.
Meanwhile, the rupee slid by 82 paise this week to close at 95.22 against the US dollar as currency markets stayed bumpy.