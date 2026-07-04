Sensex and Nifty close higher for 4th straight week

Domestic investors step in with ₹12,633.54cr

A better monsoon and hopes for an India-US trade deal kept spirits high. Real estate stocks jumped nearly 8%, with pharma and healthcare up around 3%.

Midcap and smallcap shares also gained, even as foreign investors pulled out around ₹4,000 crore; domestic investors stepped in with ₹12,633.54 crore.

Meanwhile, the rupee slid by 82 paise this week to close at 95.22 against the US dollar as currency markets stayed bumpy.