Sensex and Nifty fall as crude rises on U.S.-Iran tensions

Broader indices lose ₹2L/cr it gains

Broader indices like midcaps and smallcaps also dipped, wiping out about ₹2 lakh crore from total market value.

Most sectors ended lower: real estate, metals, and pharma took the biggest hits.

On the bright side, IT stocks actually gained as earnings season approaches.

Analysts think Nifty might hover around 24,000-24,200 for now. As one expert put it, "24,600 may act as the immediate hurdle," so things might stay choppy until global tensions cool off.