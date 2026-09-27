Sensex and Nifty fall for 3rd week amid foreign outflows

The Indian stock market just wrapped up its third week in the red.

Both Sensex and Nifty slipped again: Sensex lost 399.22 points (0.53%) to close at 73,895.74, and Nifty fell by 205.9 points (0.88%) to end at 23,140.5.

The main reasons? Foreign investors are pulling out money, oil prices are still high, and global tensions aren't helping.