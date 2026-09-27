Sensex and Nifty fall for 3rd week amid foreign outflows
The Indian stock market just wrapped up its third week in the red.
Both Sensex and Nifty slipped again: Sensex lost 399.22 points (0.53%) to close at 73,895.74, and Nifty fell by 205.9 points (0.88%) to end at 23,140.5.
The main reasons? Foreign investors are pulling out money, oil prices are still high, and global tensions aren't helping.
Mid caps fall while realty rises
It wasn't just the big indexes feeling the pinch: mid-cap stocks dropped by 2% and small-cap stocks by 0.8%.
Tech and private banks also took a hit, but real estate stocks actually rose by 3%, showing how different sectors are reacting in their own ways.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold off ₹11,490.03 crore worth of shares this week, while Indian institutional investors kept buying, so it's a bit of a tug-of-war as everyone tries to figure out what's next for the market.