Sensex and Nifty gain nearly 3%, IT stocks surge 10%
Business
Big week for Indian stocks: Sensex and Nifty both climbed nearly 3%, marking their second straight week of gains.
The Nifty finished above 23,050 after a strong rebound, with IT stocks leading the charge thanks to a 10% surge.
Banks cautious ahead of Q2 results
Auto and metal sectors also saw some action, but banking shares stayed cautious ahead of big Q2 results.
Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Infosys were the top performers this week, while InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Consumer slipped.
Meanwhile, the rupee got stronger against the dollar.