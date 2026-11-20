Sensex and Nifty gain over 1% despite Anthropic Nasdaq debut
While most global markets took a hit from a big artificial intelligence stock selloff, India's Sensex and Nifty were trading more than 1% higher at 3:05pm on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.
The Sensex was at 83,992.31 and the Nifty at 25,799.25, defying the slump triggered by Anthropic's hyped Nasdaq debut.
Nifty up 10.7% in 13 days
Unlike South Korea and Japan, which saw their indexes drop more than 5%, Indian markets held up thanks to falling oil prices and steady foreign investment, especially in banking.
In fact, Nifty is up a 10.7% surge in just 13 trading days, outpacing major world indexes.
Top performers included largecaps and banking stocks. Even with global uncertainty, India's financial sector is keeping spirits high.