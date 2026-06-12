Sensex and Nifty jump after Iran US agreement news
Business
Big day for Indian stocks! Both Sensex and Nifty shot up on Friday after news broke of a major Iran-US agreement.
The deal, lifting oil sanctions, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and withdrawing US forces from around Iran, is expected to ease tensions in the region, giving investors a reason to cheer.
IndusInd Bank jumps over 4%
Banking and finance stocks led the charge, with IndusInd Bank jumping over 4%.
Broader indices like small caps and mid caps also saw healthy gains.
Plus, dropping crude oil prices helped cool inflation worries, which is good news for sectors like aviation and autos, and it definitely kept market vibes positive.