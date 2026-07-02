Sensex and Nifty pare early gains as investors turn cautious Business Jul 02, 2026

Sensex and Nifty kicked off Thursday with solid gains, up more than 500 points and 150 points, respectively, but those early highs didn't last.

By mid-morning, both indices had trimmed their rise as investors turned cautious.

Profit booking, persistent FII selling, and weekly Sensex derivatives expiry kept the market on edge.