Sensex and Nifty rise 0.5% in India as VIX drops

Brent slips below $77 boosting markets

Falling crude oil prices gave markets a boost: Brent crude slipped below $77 per barrel, easing some economic pressure.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited pointed to less foreign investor selling and a stronger rupee (up 35 paise to ₹94.30 against the US dollar) as reasons for the positive vibe.

Optimism also got a lift from news that a U.S.-India trade agreement is "very, very close," according to a senior US official.

Asian markets joined in too, with South Korea's Kospi jumping over 5% and Japan's Nikkei rising more than 1%.