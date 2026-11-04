Sensex and Nifty rise 1.6% to almost 2 month highs
Business
On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty closed at their highest in almost two months, both jumping 1.6%.
This marks the fourth straight day of gains, up about 5% over the past four sessions.
If you're wondering what's behind the rally, it's a mix of fresh global investor interest and falling oil prices.
Foreign portfolio investors buy ₹25,400cr
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been on a buying spree, putting ₹25,400 crore into Indian stocks over just 11 sessions, including ₹6,837 crore on Tuesday alone.
Big names like HDFC Bank saw solid gains too.
Plus, with crude oil prices dropping more than 10% recently, investor mood is upbeat, but experts say this momentum depends on oil staying steady and broader economic signals staying positive.