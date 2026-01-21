Sensex and Nifty slide for 3rd straight day—here's what's up Business Jan 21, 2026

Indian stock markets just wrapped up a rough third day in the red, with the Sensex dropping 271 points and the Nifty slipping 75 points.

The Nifty even dipped below 25,000 for the first time since October.

It's been a tough month overall, with global worries making investors nervous.