Sensex and Nifty slide for 3rd straight day—here's what's up
Indian stock markets just wrapped up a rough third day in the red, with the Sensex dropping 271 points and the Nifty slipping 75 points.
The Nifty even dipped below 25,000 for the first time since October.
It's been a tough month overall, with global worries making investors nervous.
Why should you care?
If you're into stocks or thinking about investing, these drops matter.
Big foreign investors continued to pull funds this month, which means less money flowing into Indian companies.
Plus, the rupee hit an all-time low against the dollar, making travel and imports pricier for everyone.
What's behind all this?
Blame it on rising US-Europe trade tensions and fresh tariff threats from President Trump that spooked global markets.
Wall Street saw its worst single-day fall in three months, and safe-haven gold shot to record highs.
All this uncertainty has made both local and international investors extra cautious about India right now.