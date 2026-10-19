Sensex and Nifty slip after HDFC Bank 2nd-quarter FY27 results

The Indian stock market had a rough Monday: Sensex was down 327.02 points at 74,402.25 around 10am and Nifty declined to 23,048.45, down 97.70 points, around 10am.

Banking stocks led the drop, especially after HDFC Bank's second-quarter FY27 results over the weekend, with concerns over pressure on net interest margins and modest earnings growth weighing on sentiment.