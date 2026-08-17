Sensex and Nifty slip as crude hits $88.6 amid tensions
Business
The Indian stock market started the week in the red (Sensex fell 305.23 points and Nifty slipped 66.85 points) mainly because global crude oil prices jumped to $88.6 a barrel after a sharp weekly rise.
Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are making investors cautious.
Hindalco leads gains, analysts warn 24,000-24,600
Hindalco stood out with gains in the metals sector, while Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra also edged higher.
But JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, and SBI were among Monday morning's losers.
Analysts say markets might stay stuck between 24,000 and 24,600 for now unless oil prices cool off.
Meanwhile, Asian markets had a mixed start to the week too.