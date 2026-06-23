Sensex and Nifty slump as foreign investors sell ₹635.91cr Business Jun 23, 2026

Indian stocks had a rough Tuesday. Sensex fell nearly 1,000 points from its peak, landing at 76,233.04 by mid-afternoon.

Nifty also slipped by nearly 276 points to trade at 23,827.20.

Both indexes had a subdued start but quickly lost steam thanks to global market chaos and some local factors like profit-taking and foreign investors selling off ₹635.91 crore worth of shares.