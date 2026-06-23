Sensex and Nifty slump as foreign investors sell ₹635.91cr
Indian stocks had a rough Tuesday. Sensex fell nearly 1,000 points from its peak, landing at 76,233.04 by mid-afternoon.
Nifty also slipped by nearly 276 points to trade at 23,827.20.
Both indexes had a subdued start but quickly lost steam thanks to global market chaos and some local factors like profit-taking and foreign investors selling off ₹635.91 crore worth of shares.
KOSPI plunges 9% triggers trading halt
Asian markets were hit hard: South Korea's KOSPI dropped a massive 9%, causing a trading halt, while Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai index both saw big losses.
This global wave dragged down Indian IT and metal stocks too.
On top of that, the rupee weakened against the dollar and market volatility spiked (India VIX jumped over 9%), making investors extra cautious about what comes next.