Sensex and Nifty start flat amid oil volatility, cautious investors
The stock market started off pretty flat today, with both Sensex and Nifty not moving much.
Investors are playing it safe because oil prices are jumping around thanks to Middle East export changes, and the U.S.-Iran peace talks aren't going anywhere.
GIFT Nifty futures suggested a slightly upbeat start at 22,834, just above where Nifty closed last time.
NSE semiannual index review starts
Today also kicks off NSE's semiannual index review, which could shake up how funds move during the closing auction.
On Tuesday, both Sensex and Nifty dropped for the second day in a row (Sensex fell by 242.65 points and Nifty by 64.05 points), with Titan and HCL Tech dragging things down while Adani Ports and Sun Pharma managed some gains.
Oil prices dipped a bit but stayed high at $105.1 per barrel, keeping extra pressure on the market (and on those huge passive funds managing about $97 billion).