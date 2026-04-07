Sensex and Nifty surge nearly 2% as rupee strengthens

IT companies lead gains, caution persists

IT companies like TCS, HCLTech, and Infosys led the charge with almost 3% gains each. Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever also helped lift the mood, though IndiGo and SBI slipped.

The rupee edged up against the dollar while oil prices dipped below $110 per barrel.

Still, experts say investors are staying cautious because of global uncertainties and ongoing foreign investor selling, even with today's big rebound.